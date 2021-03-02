UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trapped drone on Saudi southern region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempts to target civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia’s southern region with a booby trapped drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Tuesday, the UAE said that the continuing threat of these attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that represents "new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

"

MoFAIC re-affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive, terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."