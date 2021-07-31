UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) The UAE has expressed its strong denunciation and condemnation of the systematic and deliberate attempts by the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target a Saudi commercial vessel in the Southern Red Sea with a bomb-laden drone intercepted by Coalition air forces.

The UAE affirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) that this attack is additional proof of the terrorist group's intention to threaten the security of international commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea and compromise the security of international maritime and trade routes.

MoFAIC said that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom, standing shoulder to shoulder with it against every threat to its security and stability and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the ministry concluded.