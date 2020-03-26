UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Soldiers In Chad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on soldiers in Chad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned a terrorist attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula in western Chad, which killed and injured a number of innocent people.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's condolences and solidarity with the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

