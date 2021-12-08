UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the friendly Republic of India over the crash of an Air Force helicopter in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India that killed many people, including General Bipin Rawat, India's Chief of Defence Staff, his family and a number of army officers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its profound condolences and sympathy to the Indian government and to the families and relatives of the victims in this great loss.