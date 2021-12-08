UrduPoint.com

UAE Condoles India Over Victims Of Air Force Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:15 PM

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the friendly Republic of India over the crash of an Air Force helicopter in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India that killed many people, including General Bipin Rawat, India's Chief of Defence Staff, his family and a number of army officers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its profound condolences and sympathy to the Indian government and to the families and relatives of the victims in this great loss.

Related Topics

India Army UAE Family Government Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Johnson's Aide Resigns Over Video on COVID-19 Lock ..

Johnson's Aide Resigns Over Video on COVID-19 Lockdown Party in Downing Street

9 minutes ago
 EU Alarmed by Reports on Arbitrary Arrests in Ethi ..

EU Alarmed by Reports on Arbitrary Arrests in Ethiopia - Borrell

18 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Would Not Use Unilateral Force Again ..

Biden Says US Would Not Use Unilateral Force Against Russia in Case of Ukraine I ..

18 minutes ago
 Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threate ..

Metals Demand From Clean-Energy Transition Threaten to Top Global Supply - IMF

18 minutes ago
 Scholz on Situation Around Ukraine: Everyone Must ..

Scholz on Situation Around Ukraine: Everyone Must Adhere to Inviolability of Bor ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Basra

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Basra

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.