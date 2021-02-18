UAE Consul General meets Health Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul General to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, has met with Saman Barzanji, Health Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the UAE and Kurdistan region and ways to develop them, particularly in efforts to support the medical sector in the region.