UAE continues relief, humanitarian work in Hadramaut, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continued its relief and humanitarian work in Hadramaut Governorate, as part of its efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis and enable their lives to return to normal.

An ERC team distributed 500 food parcels containing a total of 21.

4 tonnes of food aid, which benefitted 2,500 members of needy families in Tabala and Zaghfa in Ash Shihr District.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for helping them overcome their dire conditions and for the continued relief efforts provided to Hadramaut’s residents.

Since the start of 2020, 31,910 food parcels have been distributed to poor families in Hadramaut, weighing over 2483 tonnes and benefitting 150,550 people.