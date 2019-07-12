UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues To Provide Aid To Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

UAE continues to provide aid to Yemen

The United Arab Emirates is continuing to provide food and relief assistance to underprivileged Yemeni families with the aim of easing their suffering and improving their living conditions

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates is continuing to provide food and relief assistance to underprivileged Yemeni families with the aim of easing their suffering and improving their living conditions.

In conjunction with the Year of Tolerance, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, team as part of the second phase of food aid to the families of martyrs in Shabwa governorate distributed 10 tonnes of food aid, which included 710 food baskets in the governorates of Assilan, Bihan and Ain.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the UAE and ERC for the support provided to alleviate their suffering.

More than 1660 tonnes of food aid had been distributed since the beginning of the 'Year of Tolerance', including 28,220 food baskets, benefiting 127,789 people in Shabwa.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Turkey drills off Cyprus in bid for regional influ ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto to address ‘important’ press co ..

11 minutes ago

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

12 dead as jeep plunged into River Indus

15 minutes ago

Turkey Maintains Close Contact With Russia on S-40 ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese corporate heads assure $5 billion investme ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.