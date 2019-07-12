UAE continues to provide aid to Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Arab Emirates is continuing to provide food and relief assistance to underprivileged Yemeni families with the aim of easing their suffering and improving their living conditions

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates is continuing to provide food and relief assistance to underprivileged Yemeni families with the aim of easing their suffering and improving their living conditions.

In conjunction with the Year of Tolerance, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, team as part of the second phase of food aid to the families of martyrs in Shabwa governorate distributed 10 tonnes of food aid, which included 710 food baskets in the governorates of Assilan, Bihan and Ain.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the UAE and ERC for the support provided to alleviate their suffering.

More than 1660 tonnes of food aid had been distributed since the beginning of the 'Year of Tolerance', including 28,220 food baskets, benefiting 127,789 people in Shabwa.