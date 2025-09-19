Open Menu

UAE Defeat Qatar In Gulf Padel Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE men's, women's, and youth padel team continued its impressive performance at the 4th Gulf Padel Championship, held in the Qatari capital, Doha, after achieving new victories that strengthened its chances of competing for titles.

Qatar’s men’s team suffered their defeat, falling 2-1 to the UAE in a closely-fought tie, giving the UAE its fourth victory.

In the women’s competition, the UAE cruised past Oman 3-0. in the junior category, UAE swept Saudi Arabia 3-0.

