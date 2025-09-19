- Home
- UNGA80: World leaders to discuss framework for inclusive, accountable AI governance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) As there is no recognised body to govern AI on a global level, world leaders will gather in New York on 25 September as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) to discuss a framework for inclusive and accountable AI governance.
The UN says Artificial AI has been rapidly transforming the world including everything from self-driving cars to the analysis of medical images, from inventory management for businesses to financial trading algorithms and from virtual assistants to real-time language translation.
However, it notes that the benefits of AI are unevenly distributed, and many countries struggle to access the tools which could transform their societies by supporting development and improving the lives of ordinary people.
Its rapid expansion inevitably brings with it a host of risks and challenges, including threats to information accuracy and human rights, for example surveillance.
“Without adequate guardrails, AI could further exacerbate inequalities and digital divides and disproportionately affect the most vulnerable. We must seize this historic opportunity...for the benefit of all humanity,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
