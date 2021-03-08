UrduPoint.com
UAE Denounces Houthi Attempt To Target Petroleum Tank Farms, Aramco Facilities In Kingdom

Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly denounced the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias for attempting to target one of the petroleum tank farms at the Ras Tanura Port in the Eastern Region and Saudi Aramco’s facilities in Dhahran with a drone and ballistic missile, which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE affirmed that this cowardly attack targeted energy supplies and security, and reflected the Houthis’ blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability of the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that proves the militias' attempts to undermine the security and stability in the region as well.

MoFAIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."

