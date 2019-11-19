UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped with knowledge: Fujairah Ruler

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the UAE’s keenness to prepare creative, cultured generations equipped with knowledge, science and traditional Emirati values.

He also pointed out that the UAE, thanks to the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is moving confidently towards greater development and prosperity, citing the country’s recent historic achievement made by Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori and his expedition to the International Space Station, ISS.

Sheikh Hamad made the remarks while receiving Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi at the Al Rumailah Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Yousef Hamad Al Shaibany, Director-General of the Centre, Eng. Salem Al Marri, Director of the UAE Astronauts Programme, and several of the centre’s employees.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the astronauts and the centre’s delegation and congratulated them on the successful space mission.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad was briefed on Al Mansoori’s mission, which involved performing scientific experiments and research in the ISS, as well as the training received by Al Mansoori and Al Neyadi at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

The delegation praised Sheikh Hamad’s support and warm welcome.