UAE Determined To Win Decider Against Vietnam Tomorrow, Says Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) DUBAI, 14th June 2021 (WAM) - Group G of the Asian Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 is set for a thrilling final showdown with group leaders Vietnam facing their nearest chasers the UAE as third-placed Thailand play fourth-placed Malaysia on Tuesday.

With just two points separating the sides going into the final match day, it will practically be a play-off game between the UAE and Vietnam, with the winners going into the final round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

"We have one mission; to win tomorrow's encounter. We are focused on our goal of reaching the final round of the qualifications," UAE manager Bert van Marwijk said in a pre-match press conference held in Dubai today.

Asked about the pressure on the UAE team ahead of the decisive match against Vietnam, Marwijk said: "I take this as a positive sign and a motivation for us to win tomorrow's game. What I care about now is win, not the number of goals we should score."

Less than four miles away at Al Maktoum Stadium, neighbours Thailand and Malaysia lock horns at the same time, and with their tallies level at nine points, the winning side will secure third place in the group.

