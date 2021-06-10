UAE, Egypt discuss aviation cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, has met with Pilot Mohamed Manar, Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation, and discussed means of developing ties in various sectors, especially in the field of air transport.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Cairo, the two sides explored ways to foster cooperation in the civil aviation sector and the efforts of the two countries to support and revitalise air traffic, in addition to the latest developments on issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, and Ashraf Nowier, President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority.