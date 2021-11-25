UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive unit project for women

OUAGADOUGOU,Burkina Faso, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso launched a productive unit project to empower local women by teaching them basic skills and integrating them into society as productive members.

Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Burkina Faso, accompanied by Ouedraogo Eugenie, Member of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, and several ambassadors and consuls in the country, inaugurated the project with Emirati funding, aimed at empowering over 15,000 women in 13 local provinces.

In his speech on the occasion, Al Taffaq stressed the initiative is a platform for supporting social development and economically empowering women, noting the support of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," which helped reinforce the leading stature of Emirati women, stressing the UAE’s humanitarian activities around the world focus on women’s and girls’ empowerment.

Ouedraogo Eugenie commended the project that supports hundreds of women in Burkina Faso and helps them fight poverty.

She also thanked the UAE for supporting women in her country and easing the suffering of millions of families through the initiative.