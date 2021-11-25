UrduPoint.com

UAE Embassy In Burkina Faso Inaugurates Productive Unit Project For Women

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive unit project for women

OUAGADOUGOU,Burkina Faso, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso launched a productive unit project to empower local women by teaching them basic skills and integrating them into society as productive members.

Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Burkina Faso, accompanied by Ouedraogo Eugenie, Member of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, and several ambassadors and consuls in the country, inaugurated the project with Emirati funding, aimed at empowering over 15,000 women in 13 local provinces.

In his speech on the occasion, Al Taffaq stressed the initiative is a platform for supporting social development and economically empowering women, noting the support of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," which helped reinforce the leading stature of Emirati women, stressing the UAE’s humanitarian activities around the world focus on women’s and girls’ empowerment.

Ouedraogo Eugenie commended the project that supports hundreds of women in Burkina Faso and helps them fight poverty.

She also thanked the UAE for supporting women in her country and easing the suffering of millions of families through the initiative.

Related Topics

National Assembly World UAE Burkina Faso Nigeria Women Family Million

Recent Stories

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre pet ..

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre petrol and diesel?

3 minutes ago
 Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advanc ..

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advance healthcare services

15 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility f ..

Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility for end-of-year holiday peak

16 minutes ago
 US 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws I ..

US 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines - Beijing

1 minute ago
 Chinese, Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Meet ..

Chinese, Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Meet Online on Friday - Beijing

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.