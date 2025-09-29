- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027
RAK Ruler Witnesses MoU Signing To Launch First Air Taxi Service In Ras Al Khaimah By 2027
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding between Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, US-based Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to launch the first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027.
At his palace in Saqr bin Mohamed City, Sheikh Saud received JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Aviation, and Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, during a reception that also witnessed the signing of the MoU, in the presence of of Eng. Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Acting Director-General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al-Khaimah, along with a number of senior officials.
H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed that this step reflects the UAE’s vision for shaping the future through innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, representing an investment in people’s quality of life and further strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a global destination for living, working, tourism and investment.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr added that the initiative represents a transformative leap that bridges the emirate’s ambitious present with its bright future, turning aspirations into achievements that will endure for generations to come.
The partnership will bring together the direct support of RAKTA, Skyports’ leadership in developing vertiport infrastructure, and Joby’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to design, develop and operate the first air taxi service in RAK.
Aligned with RAK’s 2030 Mobility Master Plan, the new service will meet growing demand for fast and convenient transport in Ras Al Khaimah and throughout the UAE. In addition to an air taxi service network within RAK, it will establish an inter-emirate corridor, connecting Joby’s planned service in Dubai to landmark hospitality developments in RAK.
For travelers and commuters, this will mean a dramatic reduction in travel times. For example, the journey from Dubai International Airport to Al Marjan Island, which can take well over an hour by car, could take less than 15 minutes in Joby’s air taxi flying a direct path at its top speed of 321 kph (200 mph). Joby’s aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers with minimal noise and zero operating emissions. It offers faster, quieter, and more convenient air travel for short commutes, quick trips and seamless mobility across the region.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 20273 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting3 minutes ago
-
UAE President welcomed by President Sisi in Cairo at start of fraternal visit to Egypt48 minutes ago
-
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA1 hour ago
-
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polarisation, extremism2 hours ago
-
Aid Foresight Programme strengthens UAE’s role as bridge in global cooperation: Expert2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda3 hours ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo3 hours ago
-
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured4 hours ago
-
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 202516 hours ago
-
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence16 hours ago
-
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show17 hours ago