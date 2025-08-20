- Home
UAE Expresses Solidarity With Afghanistan, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Bus Collision Resulting In Dozens Of Deaths
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan and conveyed its sincere condolences over victims of the traffic accident bus collision which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries in Herat province, western Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
