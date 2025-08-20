Israeli Government Approves Colonial Construction Plan In E1 Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 08:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Israeli government today approved a colonial construction plan in the E1 area.
This plan includes the construction of more than 3,401 housing units, in addition to the establishment of a new settlement called "Ashahal," which includes the construction of 342 colonial units and public buildings and divides the West Bank in two.
The latest developments came as the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 62,122, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. At least 156,758 others have also been injured.
Medical sources said 58 Palestinians were killed and other 185 injured over the past 24 hours.
