Open Menu

Israeli Government Approves Colonial Construction Plan In E1 Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Israeli government approves colonial construction plan in E1 area

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Israeli government today approved a colonial construction plan in the E1 area.

This plan includes the construction of more than 3,401 housing units, in addition to the establishment of a new settlement called "Ashahal," which includes the construction of 342 colonial units and public buildings and divides the West Bank in two.

The latest developments came as the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 62,122, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. At least 156,758 others have also been injured.

Medical sources said 58 Palestinians were killed and other 185 injured over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Injured Gaza Bank August October Women Government Housing

Recent Stories

At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents

At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents

1 hour ago
 Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race

2 hours ago
 Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch ..

Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..

2 hours ago
 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconn ..

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters

2 hours ago
 Police assist citizens during heavy rains, floodin ..

Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding

2 hours ago
 Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Re ..

Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative

2 hours ago
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone plannin ..

KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..

2 hours ago
 LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastru ..

LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC

2 hours ago
 DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery

DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery

2 hours ago
 Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospita ..

Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

2 hours ago
 Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: ..

Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East