Pakistani MPs Call On Nepal Speaker Of House Of Representative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 07:05 PM

Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative

Visiting parliamentary delegation from Pakistan on Wednesday called on Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Devraj Ghimire

Kathmandu (Nepal) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Aug, 2025) Visiting parliamentary delegation from Pakistan on Wednesday called on Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Devraj Ghimire.

The delegation arrived here to take part in the two-day Hindu Kush Himalayan Region Parliamentarians’ Meet-2025 that concluded in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Pakistani MPs’ delegation led by Munaza Hassan to his office at Singha Durbar, the Speaker talked about the friendly relations between the two countries and potentials for strengthened regional cooperation in the areas of climate change, sustainable development and for addressing climate change-induced challenges to the mountain life.

He pressed the need for owning up such issues as a shared agenda of the region and responding to them accordingly.

The Speaker talked about the potentials for enhanced trade, connectivity and tourism between the two countries, adding that parliamentary cooperation can be directed to that end.

The team leader congratulated Nepal for successfully hosting the Meet, applauding Nepal’s role in mitigation of climate change impacts and conservation of mountain ecosystems.

