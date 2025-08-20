UAE Conducts 76th Airdrop Of Aid Over Gaza Strip
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 09:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out today the 76th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.
The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.
With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,020 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.
These initiatives highlight the UAE's pioneering role in international relief efforts, mobilising regional and international cooperation and reinforcing the nation's approach of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises.
