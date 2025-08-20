Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Disconnects 3 More Meters
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 07:05 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, one meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes. One meter was removed over the hole in the counter. One meter which was kept away by the consumer recovered.
The door-to-door of 52 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
