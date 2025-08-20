At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents

(@Abdulla99267510)

Power outages and flight disruptions also persist in port city after rain

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 20th, 2025) At least 15 people, including children and a woman, lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as intermittent downpours continued in Karachi since yesterday.

The aftermath of the urban flooding remained visible today, with broken-down vehicles and potholes on major city roads. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded 178 millimeters of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while 145 millimeters were measured at University Road.

Despite ongoing drainage efforts, accumulated water still inundated several areas including Old City, Aram Bagh, Sindh High Court vicinity, Liaquatabad, and University Road. Abandoned vehicles were also seen on thoroughfares such as Karsaz and Malir Halt.

Police reported that in one tragic incident, the body of a 70-year-old disabled man was recovered from his waterlogged house in PECHS. Initial information suggested he fell from his bed into the floodwater.

The heavy rainfall also triggered massive power outages across the city.

While 2,000 feeders have been restored, 240 remain non-functional, leaving large parts of Karachi — including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sultanabad, North Nazimabad, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Gadap, Bin Qasim, Surjani, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and DHA — without electricity for more than 20 hours.

Flight operations at Jinnah International Airport also remain severely disrupted, with several domestic flights cancelled. Many PIA and airline staff members failed to reach duty stations due to the weather, further affecting schedules.

In view of the situation, Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court declared a holiday in courts across Karachi, including the principal seat of the High Court and subordinate courts.

The Met Office warned that monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are likely to bring more rainfall in southern parts of the country today and tomorrow. Thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours may cause urban flooding and water accumulation in low-lying areas.