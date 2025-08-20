Open Menu

Police Assist Citizens During Heavy Rains, Flooding

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 07:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Karachi Police actively assisted citizens during the recent spell of heavy rains and urban flooding, fulfilling their duties under the instructions of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

According to a police spokesperson on Wednesday, traffic police and district police officers remained on duty throughout the night to help residents.

Police personnel rescued citizens trapped in flooded areas, ensured their safe return home, and assisted in moving stranded vehicles off the roads. Immediate support was also provided to motorists facing breakdowns.

The spokesperson said Karachi Police stand with citizens in every difficult time, with the protection of life and property remaining their top priority.

Javed Alam Odho urged the public to take precautionary measures during the rains, avoid unnecessary travel, and contact the police helpline in case of emergencies.

