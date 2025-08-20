Police Assist Citizens During Heavy Rains, Flooding
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Karachi Police actively assisted citizens during the recent spell of heavy rains and urban flooding, fulfilling their duties under the instructions of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Karachi Police actively assisted citizens during the recent spell of heavy rains and urban flooding, fulfilling their duties under the instructions of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho.
According to a police spokesperson on Wednesday, traffic police and district police officers remained on duty throughout the night to help residents.
Police personnel rescued citizens trapped in flooded areas, ensured their safe return home, and assisted in moving stranded vehicles off the roads. Immediate support was also provided to motorists facing breakdowns.
The spokesperson said Karachi Police stand with citizens in every difficult time, with the protection of life and property remaining their top priority.
Javed Alam Odho urged the public to take precautionary measures during the rains, avoid unnecessary travel, and contact the police helpline in case of emergencies.
Recent Stories
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding
Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters5 minutes ago
-
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding5 minutes ago
-
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism development5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC14 minutes ago
-
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery14 minutes ago
-
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas9 minutes ago
-
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate14 minutes ago
-
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat14 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur14 minutes ago
-
Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area1 hour ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother1 hour ago