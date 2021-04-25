(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The UAE has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban agricultural products coming from Lebanon after it was proven that they were used to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in a statement Sunday affirmed its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect society from the scourge of drugs, as well as any steps it takes to combat the organised crime of drug trafficking as part of its right to preserve safety in society.

The Ministry called for developing and using technologies to curb drug trafficking, calling it a dangerous scourge that threatens the safety of societies and harms their interests.