UAE, Finland advancing political consultations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The UAE and Finland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing political consultations.

The MoU was signed by the UAE Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and Matti Kalervo Anttonen, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, during a virtual meeting.

During the signing, Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan underlined the depth of the UAE-Finnish relations, highlighting the UAE's determination to continue strengthening them. The Finnish minister likewise affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields .

The meeting was attended by Noura Mohamed Juma, UAE Ambassadress to Finland, and Marianne Nissilä, the Ambassadress of Finland to the UAE.