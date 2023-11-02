Open Menu

UAE Flag A Symbol Of Our Dignity And Pride: Sultan Bin Tahnoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, emphasised the significance of the UAE Flag Day, saying it is an expression of love for the country and a reaffirmation of loyalty to the wise leadership.

He added that the UAE flag is a symbol of dignity and pride, and that the Frontline Heroes Office celebrates this occasion with everyone in the beloved country. He extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership on this occasion.

Related Topics

UAE Love

Recent Stories

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

1 minute ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

54 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

1 hour ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

3 hours ago
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

3 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

3 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

4 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East