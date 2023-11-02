UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, emphasised the significance of the UAE Flag Day, saying it is an expression of love for the country and a reaffirmation of loyalty to the wise leadership.

He added that the UAE flag is a symbol of dignity and pride, and that the Frontline Heroes Office celebrates this occasion with everyone in the beloved country. He extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership on this occasion.