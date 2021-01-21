UAE Foreign Minister, Moroccan counterpart discuss relations

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to further boost joint cooperation in various areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and discussed a number of international issues of common concern.

The meeting touched on the latest coronavirus developments and joint cooperation and coordination to curb its impact.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the deep fraternal relations between the UAE and Morocco and the keenness of leaders in both countries to strengthen them in all fields.

His Highness also highlighted the UAE’s firm stance in standing with the Kingdom of Morocco, reaffirming its full support for Morocco's sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara region and its support for Morocco’s autonomy initiative over this region, stressing that the UAE-Moroccan relations are historical and solid.

The meeting was attended by Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Morocco.