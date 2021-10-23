UrduPoint.com

UAE Foreign Minister Receives Prime Minister Of Lithuania At Expo 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 03:00 PM

UAE Foreign Minister receives Prime Minister of Lithuania at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ingrida Simonyte, Prime Minister of Lithuania.

The meeting dealt with friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and Lithuania across various sectors and ways to develop these relations.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of common concern and the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in giving the participating countries an important platform for exchanging experiences and enhancing joint cooperation in various sectors.

During the meeting, Abdullah bin Zayed praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Lithuania and both sides’ interest in strengthening and developing cooperation in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah praised Lithuania's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the importance of this global event in promoting international cooperation and supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development in societies.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General for the Expo 2020 Dubai Office.

