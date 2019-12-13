UrduPoint.com
UAE, Indonesia Discuss Defence Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE, Indonesia discuss defence cooperation

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has met with General Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, to discuss bilateral cooperation and friendship relations between the two countries.

During the meeting – which was held this morning in Jakarta – the two sides exchanged talks on opportunities to further develop cooperation in various fields with the aim of enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

Al Bowardi also reviewed means of bolstering defence cooperation with Prabowo Subianto, Defence Minister of Indonesia.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations in the defence field and defence industries between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al Bowardi highlighted the importance of developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and opening new horizons for joint action in various fields, especially the defence field.

The Minister of State for Defence Affairs also opened the UAE's new military attache office in Jakarta in the presence Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, along with a number senior officers of the armed forces.

