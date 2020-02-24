UrduPoint.com
UAE Issues Travels Bans To Iran, Thailand Following COVID-19 Outbreak Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE issues travels bans to Iran, Thailand following COVID-19 outbreak concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement on Monday detailing a travel ban to Iran and Thailand following recent concerns on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreaks in the aforementioned countries.

The statement read: In light of the UAE's efforts to monitor and contain the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, and in the interest of general public safety and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has issued a travel ban, calling on all UAE citizens to not travel to Iran and Thailand at present and up until further notice.

UAE citizens currently in these countries are requested to contact the UAE Embassy or the Ministry's call centre on 800 44444, and register on the ministry's 'Tawajudi' service.

