UAE Leaders Congratulate Congo's President On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Congo's President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is celebrated on 15th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to President Nguesso and to Congo's PM Clement Mouamba, on the occasion.

