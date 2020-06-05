UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Tonga On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to King of Tonga Tupou VI, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables of congratulations to King of Tonga.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have also sent two similar congratulatory cables to Prime Minister of Tonga Pōhiva Tuʻiʻonetoa on the occasion.

