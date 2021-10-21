UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate New Governor-General Of New Zealand

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:45 PM



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Cindy Kiro on her inauguration as new Governor-General of New Zealand.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar messages to the new Governor-General of New Zealand.

More Stories From Middle East

