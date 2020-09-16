UAE leaders congratulate new Japanese Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on his election as the Prime Minister of Japan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to the new Japanese Prime Minister.