UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Côte D'Ivoire On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 11:15 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Ouattara and to Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé.

