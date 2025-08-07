Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade Up 3.5% In First 7 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 25.7 trillion Yuan (about US$3.6 trillion) in the first seven months of 2025, up 3.5 percent year-on-year, official data showed Thursday.

The growth rate accelerated from an increase of 2.9 percent registered in the first half of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Related Topics

Exports China From

Recent Stories

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

53 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

1 hour ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

10 hours ago
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

11 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

11 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

11 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

11 hours ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East