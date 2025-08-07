China's Foreign Trade Up 3.5% In First 7 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 25.7 trillion Yuan (about US$3.6 trillion) in the first seven months of 2025, up 3.5 percent year-on-year, official data showed Thursday.
The growth rate accelerated from an increase of 2.9 percent registered in the first half of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.
Recent Stories
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months53 seconds ago
-
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth1 hour ago
-
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say1 hour ago
-
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefire in Gaza10 hours ago
-
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative11 hours ago
-
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in region, world11 hours ago
-
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom11 hours ago
-
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, we are in dire need f ..11 hours ago
-
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff11 hours ago
-
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials11 hours ago