BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 25.7 trillion Yuan (about US$3.6 trillion) in the first seven months of 2025, up 3.5 percent year-on-year, official data showed Thursday.

The growth rate accelerated from an increase of 2.9 percent registered in the first half of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.