UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new government

ABU DHBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to President of Iraq, Barham Salih, and his Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, congratulating them on the formation of the new Iraqi government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar cables to the Iraqi president and premier.