UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Slovenia On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 25th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Pahor.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched messages to Marjan Sarec, Prime Minister of Slovenia, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Slovenia June

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

2 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

2 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.