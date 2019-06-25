UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 25th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Pahor.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched messages to Marjan Sarec, Prime Minister of Slovenia, on the occasion.