UAE Leaders Express Condolences To President Of Indonesia Over Victims Of Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders express condolences to President of Indonesia over victims of earthquake

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, expressing his condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck the island of Sulawesi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent a similar message of condolences to President Widodo.

