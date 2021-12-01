UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Receive Congratulatory Messages OnUAE's 50th National Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received cables of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries on the UAE's 50th National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar greetings on the occasion.

