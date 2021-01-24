UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby tournaments in February, March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The Arab and Asian rugby federations, headed by Emirati leaderships and based in Dubai, are preparing for the official resumption of international rugby competitions that were suspended in March 2020.

The Arab Rugby Federation, led by its chairman, Qais Abdulla Al Dhalai, is preparing for the "Sixth Arab Men’s Competition" and the "First Women’s Competition" at the Arab academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport in Alexandria, to be held from 12th to 14th February, 2021, with the participation of nine men’s teams and five women’s teams.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Dhalai said, "We have not currently received any withdrawals from the tournament.

The jury committee has been established, while referees will be provided by the host country, Egypt."

The Emirati men’s and women’s teams are currently training regularly three times a week, with two sessions being held in Dubai sports City and one in the "Sevens Court" on Al Ain Road, he added, noting that they aim to compete for their first titles and prepare for upcoming regional and international tournaments.

Regarding Asian competitions, Al Dhalai said, "We have led the way in the return of Arab competitions, and we are keen to encourage the world to resume official regional and global tournaments."