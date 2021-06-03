UAE, Lithuania explore economic cooperation prospects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Lithuania have explored the prospects of propelling trade and investment exchanges in the fields of advanced technology, innovation, clean energy, food security and life sciences.

This came as their joint Economic Consultative Committee started virtually yesterday where a delegation of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation led by Ahmad Burahima, Deputy Director of the Economic and Trade Affairs Department, participated.

The two sides reviewed the promising investment opportunities up for grabs for the two nations during the EXPO 2020 Dubai, where Lithuania will be participating with a pavilion inspired by concepts of innovation, sustainability and innovation.

Non-oil trade between the two nations grew 38 percent in 2019 to US$145 million, from $105 in 2018.