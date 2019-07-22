UrduPoint.com
UAE Naval Forces Commander, Pakistani Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:45 PM

UAE Naval Forces Commander, Pakistani counterpart discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Rear Admiral Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, has met with Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting comes within the framework of the two sides' keenness to review the current situation in the region. The parties discussed the existing bilateral relations, as well as exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, especially in the maritime sector.

During the meeting, both sides commended the outstanding relations between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by senior Navy officers and the delegation accompanying the guest.

