UAE PAP Administers 583 Million Doses Of Polio Vaccine To Over 102 Million Children In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vaccine to over 102 million children in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) The UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP) has announced the results of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign carried out in Pakistan from 2014 to the end of September 2021, highlighting that the campaign succeeded in administering 583,240,876 doses of vaccination against polio in 8 years for more than 102 million Pakistani children.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to offer humanitarian and development aid to Pakistan, support its health sector and launch-related prevention programmes in the country.

The UAE PAP highlighted the fact that the campaign was implemented thanks to an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to eradicate polio around the world, in line with the UAE’s humanitarian approach and cooperation with international organisations, through drafting social development programmes, curbing the spread of pandemics and diseases, providing humanitarian and health aid to underprivileged communities and people, and supporting global polio eradication initiatives.

Since 2011, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed donated US$250 million to humanitarian and charity efforts aimed at providing vaccines and financing polio eradication campaigns, most notably in countries targeted by his initiative, which are Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Since the beginning of 2021, the campaign in Pakistan has succeeded in providing 75,148,404 doses of vaccination against polio, bringing the total number, provided by the campaign since 2014 and until 2021, to 583, 240,876 vaccination doses.

