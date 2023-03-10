UAE Participates In 29th Meeting Of Arab Countries' Mineral Resources Sector Advisory Committee In Rabat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represented the UAE at the 29th meeting of the Advisory Committee for Mineral Resources Sector in Arab Countries. The meeting was held virtually from March 7th to 9th, 2023, at the headquarters of the Arab Organisation for Industrial Development, Standardisation and Mining in Rabat, Morocco.

Khalid Al Hosani, the Director of the Geology and Mineral Resources Administration at the Ministry and Member of the Committee, and Ali Qassim, the Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, attended the meeting along with several officials working in the mineral resources sector in the region.

The Director-General of the Organisation, Adel Al Saqr, gave a speech to begin the meeting, highlighting the organisation's efforts and key role in advancing the Arab mining sector.

The committee discussed several key issues, including following up on the recommendations from the 28th meeting, the agenda of the consultative meeting of Arab ministers responsible for mineral resources, a presentation about the mining sector in the UAE and Morocco, and updating the industrial and mining products platform.

Additionally, the committee discussed several technical issues, including agricultural mineral resources, geological heritage, holding workshops on investing in mining in the region, and preparing for the 8th Fujairah International Mining Forum, which will take place from June 6th to 8th, 2023.