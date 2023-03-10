UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In 29th Meeting Of Arab Countries' Mineral Resources Sector Advisory Committee In Rabat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UAE participates in 29th meeting of Arab countries&#039; Mineral Resources Sector Advisory Committee in Rabat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure represented the UAE at the 29th meeting of the Advisory Committee for Mineral Resources Sector in Arab Countries. The meeting was held virtually from March 7th to 9th, 2023, at the headquarters of the Arab Organisation for Industrial Development, Standardisation and Mining in Rabat, Morocco.

Khalid Al Hosani, the Director of the Geology and Mineral Resources Administration at the Ministry and Member of the Committee, and Ali Qassim, the Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, attended the meeting along with several officials working in the mineral resources sector in the region.

The Director-General of the Organisation, Adel Al Saqr, gave a speech to begin the meeting, highlighting the organisation's efforts and key role in advancing the Arab mining sector.

The committee discussed several key issues, including following up on the recommendations from the 28th meeting, the agenda of the consultative meeting of Arab ministers responsible for mineral resources, a presentation about the mining sector in the UAE and Morocco, and updating the industrial and mining products platform.

Additionally, the committee discussed several technical issues, including agricultural mineral resources, geological heritage, holding workshops on investing in mining in the region, and preparing for the 8th Fujairah International Mining Forum, which will take place from June 6th to 8th, 2023.

Related Topics

UAE Rabat Morocco March June From Arab

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.