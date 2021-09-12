UrduPoint.com

UAE Participates In Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting In Cairo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The UAE has participated in the 156th session of the Arab League Council, which was held on Thursday in Cairo at the level of foreign ministers, and aimed to discuss various developments in the Arab region.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, represented the UAE at the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed agenda items related to protecting Arab national security, addressing Iran’s and Turkey’s interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, supporting the Palestinian cause, the crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, and the coordination of Arab stances on topics raised for the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The session of the Arab League Council was preceded by a consultation meeting held by Arab foreign ministers in which they discussed key agenda topics.

On the sidelines of the event, the Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee to follow-up the developments of the crisis held a meeting chaired by Saudi Arabia.

The committee’s members included representatives from the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain, in addition to Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General.

The Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with taking measures to stop Israel’s violations in Jerusalem also held a meeting, which was chaired by Jordan.

The committee’s members included representatives from Egypt, Palestine, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco and Tunisia, in addition to the Arab League Secretary-General.

The Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with following up on Turkish interference in the affairs of Arab countries held a meeting chaired by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Its members included representatives from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, in addition to the Arab League Secretary-General.

