CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates participated in an Arab League meeting today that looking into ways of confronting Turkey's interferences in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

The meeting was held by the Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with following up on the Turkish meddling, on the sidelines of the 155the session of the Arab League Council, where Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, represented the UAE.

The meeting was chaired by Egypt, and included representatives of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Arab League where Turkey's illegitimate interferences in the affairs of Arab countries were discussed.