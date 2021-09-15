UAE participates in Defence and Security Equipment International in UK

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) A delegation from the Ministry of Defence is participating in the 21st Ministry of Defence participates in Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI). The leading defence and security exhibition began yesterday and concludes on 17th September, 2021, at the ExCel London, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC), in the United Kingdom.

While touring the event, the UAE delegation, led by Brigadier Dr. Rashid Rashid Al Mahrazi, Head of the Executive Department of Defence Materials and Equipment at the Ministry of Defence, explored several pavilions and platforms of several British and Australian companies, in addition to the British Royal Marines and Royal Air Force pavilions.

The delegation also met with heads of delegations and officials from participating pavilions and had firsthand experience of showcased defence, military and civil systems, innovative solutions and future projects The delegation discussed opportunities for cooperation between the ministry and exhibiting companies, to establish defence partnerships.

The delegation invited the international defence companies participating in the event to take part in the defence exhibitions held in the UAE, most notably the Dubai Air Show to be held from 14th to 18th November, 2021, and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) to be held from 20th to 22nd February, 2022.

The delegates met with several high-ranking military officials, including UK Chief of Defence Staff's Senior Advisor to the middle East & North Africa, Air Marshal Martin (Sammy) Sampson, Mark Goldsack, Director of UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade (DIT), and Shimon Fhima, Director Strategic Programmes, Ministry of Defence, UK, to discuss bilateral cooperation and latest defence developments.

During the meetings, both sides expressed their commitment to exploring new defence cooperation opportunities and exchanging expertise and knowledge on the latest technologies from defence companies.

Brigadier Al Mahrazi highlighted the opportunities presented by DSEI and its importance in promoting cooperation, showcasing ideas and experience, and developing advanced defence systems that will help maintain international peace and stability.