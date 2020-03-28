UrduPoint.com
UAE Playing Vital Role In Reducing Carbon Fingerprint, Says Minister Of Energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) Guided by its leadership's forward-looking vision, the UAE is playing an increasingly prominent role in reducing the carbon fingerprint and realising sustainable development, said Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, in a statement on the occasion of Earth Hour.

''The UAE Energy Plan 2050 aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 70 percent, increase clean energy use by 50 percent and improve energy efficiency by 40 percent,'' Al Mazrouei added.

He noted that Earth Hour is gaining momentum across the world as a platform seeking to reduce carbon emissions, preserve natural resources and achieve green development.

He urged customers and the public to participate in Earth Hour, by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances from 20:30 to 21:30 on 28th March.

Earth Hour is one of the largest environmental initiatives where hundreds of cities around the world come together to highlight the importance of undertaking strict measures to counter environmental challenges, such as climate change, global warming, and the unprecedented decrease of biodiversity.

It was first organised in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. It has expanded into a global solidarity movement where millions of people around the world take part by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances. Dubai’s landmarks and buildings also turn off their lights from 20:30 to 21:30 on the last Saturday of March every year.

