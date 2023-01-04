UrduPoint.com

UAE President, King Of Jordan Discuss Fraternal Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan discussed fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries.

This came when President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed today received King Abdullah at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the UAE President welcomed the Jordanian King and exchanged with him New Year greetings and prayed to Allah Almighty for further progress and prosperity for the two countries, region and the world.

In attendance were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution.

Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, was also present.

Earlier, the King of Jordan arrived today in the country on a fraternal visit.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and a number of Sheikhs.

More Stories From Middle East

