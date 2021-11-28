UrduPoint.com

UAE President Pardons 870 Prisoners Ahead Of UAE's 50th National Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 870 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

The move comes as part of President Khalifa’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

The prisoners – sentenced for various crimes – will also have their debts and fines paid-off.

